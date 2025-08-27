My essentials: Tiana Formosa’s cultural picks

About me

I was born in Australia and have been performing since the age of three (thanks mum for pushing me onto the stage). I’m always on the move and ‘busy’ should most definitely be my middle name. I have been blessed to consistently act and perform both in Malta and abroad over the last few years and I’m always working on something new.

Book

The Art of Saying No by Damon Zahariades was a great read as I used to say ‘yes’ all the time, even if it inconvenienced me and I would often leave absolutely no room for myself. Over the years, I’ve become much more grounded and aware of my limits in terms of how much I can give to others. Don’t get me wrong, I love helping others and I’ll always lend a helping hand but nowadays, I also ensure that I say yes to myself and look out for me.

Film

I recently watched Happy Gilmore 2 (I love Adam Sandler), and watching it made me realise how quickly life can change and how you can have something one minute and then it’s gone the next. You can get taken to a dark place like that and having people around you who push you and lift you up is something so important and special and it can make all the difference. On the other hand, I had a good laugh with the film and I recommend it to anyone who loves Sandler and the unhinged and chaotic character that is the beloved, Happy.

Internet and TV

It sounds really cheesy, but I’ve really reduced my internet time and I don’t watch much TV at all. I would rather spend my time partaking in things that in the long run, will benefit me. However, when I am scrolling on Instagram, I do tend to fall victim to the outrageous ‘brain rot’ which leaves me unsure on whether I should find it hilarious or if I should be concerned for future generations. The internet is wild. Hilarious, but wild.

Music

I’ve really been enjoying 1980s and 1990s music lately—maybe it’s because todays songs sound similar but the classics are the classics and they’re unbeatable. I listen to a playlist on Spotify that combines music from these two decades and honestly, I never complain. It’s so refreshing to hear songs that are different and timeless. Thanks to my dad for constantly playing them at home, growing up and listening to them as a kid has definitely influenced my love for them. I listen to songs anywhere by the Pet Shop Boys, to Kim Carnes and Michael Jackson (and heaps more).

Place

Hawaii. Have you seen that place? Need I say more? It’s definitely a place I would love to travel to. It combines city with tropical island and endless supplies of tropical fruit. Great weather and the water looks amazing. Also, the acai bowls that come out of there look incredible. I’m never able to take breaks but when I do one day, I’m going straight to Hawaii. It has such a wonderful culture and from what I’ve seen in the movies, the people and community look and feel wonderful—and the films probably don’t even it do it justice, hence why I need to go there myself!