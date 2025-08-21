My essentials: Marisabelle Grech’s cultural picks

About me

Marisabelle Grech is a Maltese filmmaker known for emotionally-driven storytelling. Her short films Not Just Coffee (2025), Jena (2024), and Private Party (2023) have received awards and international recognition, including Best Actor (Malta Cine Circle), Best Original Music (Prague Actors and Filmmakers Festival), First Runner-Up for Best Film (April Fool’s Film Festival), Best Twist Ending (Video Nasties Film Festival), and an Honourable Mention (Zero To Hero Short Film Festival). With selections in festivals across Malta, Prague, and Los Angeles, she’s steadily building a strong reputation as a fresh and distinctive voice in contemporary cinema.

1. Book

I read a biography of Steve Jobs, and what I found most striking was how someone from modest beginnings could go on to influence the world so profound- ly. His story reminded me of the power of resil- ience, even when he lost everything, he managed to start again. While his success was remarkable, it also made me reflect on the importance of staying grounded and treating oth- ers well along the way. That balance is something I as- pire towards.

2. Film

I recently rewatched Beef and was struck by how well-crafted the writing is. The script feels raw and genuine, with layers of foreshadowing and mean- ing woven throughout. I’d absolutely recommend it to anyone who appreciates strong, character-driven drama with some well- placed twists.

3. Internet

It's difficult not to be affected by the pain we’re seeing in the world, from clashing egos on the global stage to needless suffering closer to home, such as car accidents. It’s made me re- flect on how deeply we need to slow down, take more care, and begin to heal as a country. Less noise, more awareness. Making art is my way of bringing a little more light into the world, and I’ll keep working to- wards that.

4. Music

Moby's music takes me right back to childhood. I have a viv- id memory of sitting in my par- ents’ car on a Sunday afternoon, driving through Kennedy Grove as the warm winter sun filtered through the trees and one of his songs came on the radio. I remember looking out of the window, lost in thought. It’s that quiet, daydreamy feeling I hope to give my viewers through film: gentle, nostalgic, and dreamy.

5. Place

Prague, Czech Republic. I visited the Prague Actors & Filmmak- ers Festival in June 2025, where Jena had its first international screening beyond Malta’s borders. I was invited to join a Q&A panel to discuss the film’s production, with time to enjoy the beautiful city between festival showings. On the final day, Jena was award- ed Best Original Music for a score I conceptualised, writing the lyr- ics and collaborating with a bari- tone, soprano, and composer. The screening was also acknowledged by the Maltese Consulate for the Czech Republic, represented by the festival organiser.