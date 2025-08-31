Momentum lead Swieqi protest in support of residents’ rights

Swieqi residents took to the streets on Sunday to protest against what they called a breakdown of law and order caused by unregulated short-term lets.

The demonstration organised by Momentum was supported by resident associations from Marsaskala, Valletta, and Sliema.

Residents highlighted the daily struggles of communities now plagued by constant noise, vandalism, and illegal dumping.

“Authorities must stop issuing further permits for short lets in Swieqi, since the town is being reduced to being the daytime dormitory of Paceville revellers,” Arnold Cassola, a Swieqi resident and Momentum leader, said.

The protest brought into focus just how widespread the problem has become.

“Our once quiet, family-friendly residential town has deteriorated into a noisy and dirty almost free-for-all overrun by problematic tourists,” he added.

David Fenech from the Swieqi Pressure listing key concerns, including loud music, swearing, drunken behaviour, and vandalism to cars and homes.

He also proposed solutions such as consistent enforcement with on-the-spot fines, proper regulation of all lettings with regular spot checks, and improved waste collection systems.

The irony of the situation was clear to protesters, as rubbish bags were seen littering the pavement just metres from the protest site, despite collections being days away.

Communities from other towns voiced similar concerns. Billy McBee from Valletta said the city’s heritage was at risk, “Public spaces are being privatised or abandoned, noise pollution is rising, and our local identity is being lost. This is a reflection of a failed system, bad decisions that reflect on any Government without integrity and core values.”

Anna Maria Baldacchino from Sliema highlighted the public health consequences of unregulated tourist behaviour and former Labour MP and foreign minister Evarist Bartolo, who could not attend, sent a message stating he had approached the Ombudsman to seek justice for residents.

The protest coincides with Momentum’s parliamentary petition, which has now gathered over 1,700 signatures. The petition’s deadline has been extended to 6 October after a two-week system failure prevented online submissions.

Cassola praised residents’ activism and thanked Mayor Noel Muscat and councillors working for the community. He added, with a note of disappointment, that some councillors “could not attend because of their party’s orders.”