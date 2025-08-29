ECB clears Banka CREDITAS takeover of MeDirect parent company

The European Central Bank (ECB) has given the green light for Czech lender Banka CREDITAS to acquire MDB Group Limited, the parent company of Malta-based MeDirect Bank.

In a statement, the Bank confirmed it had been informed that the ECB would not object to the acquisition, which will see Banka CREDITAS purchase all shares in MDB Group from current owner Medifin Finance Limited. The transaction is being carried out under a share purchase agreement signed in November 2024 and is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Banka CREDITAS is part of the privately-owned CREDITAS Group, founded by Czech entrepreneur Pavel Hubáček, with investments spanning financial services, real estate, and energy. Its banking arm has grown rapidly in recent years, serving more than 200,000 clients and managing assets worth around €5.2 billion.

The announcement confirms earlier reports that CREDITAS was in the final stages of acquiring MeDirect, Malta’s third-largest banking group, which has been expanding its presence in wealth management and digital banking.

Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Malta, Alexander Demarco, had disclosed that the deal was nearing completion.

MeDirect said further announcements will be made in due course as the acquisition process moves forward.