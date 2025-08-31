Malta’s next chapter: A vision for renewal and opportunity
What do we want Malta to stand for in the next 25 years? Not just economic growth—but meaningful prosperity. Not only infrastructure—but quality of life. Not simply policies—but a shared purpose
Malta is a nation with extraordinary potential. For centuries, we have faced challenges with courage and opportunities with determination. Today, we stand ready to write the next chapter in our national story; a chapter defined by long-term thinking, shared prosperity, and purpose-driven leadership.
We build on Vision 2050, recognising it as a necessary step in the right direction. But we are called to go further, to create a Malta where prosperity is shared, sustainability is a growth driver, and innovation solves our most pressing challenges.
We aspire to build:
• A Malta where wellbeing matters as much as wealth, and where health, education, and housing are within reach of all.
• A country that leads in sustainability and innovation, rather than follows global trends.
• A nation where young people stay not because they must, but because they believe in Malta’s future.
• A fairer Malta where trust in politics and institutions is restored, and where growth is shared across all communities.
This is our call to build a Malta of purpose and prosperity—a country small in size but bold in ambition.
Six national missions to inspire action
Our vision is built on six national missions that will shape Malta’s future with clarity and courage:
• A healthier Malta for all: A nation where wellbeing is prioritised through prevention, nutrition, and mental health. A Malta where care starts in communities, not only in hospitals.
• Smart mobility for a better quality of life: Transport designed around people’s lives. Safer streets, cleaner air, and smarter systems that restore time and wellbeing to families and workers.
• Malta as a small island of innovation: A country where ideas are tested, businesses grow, and Gozo becomes a living laboratory for sustainability, clean energy, and digital solutions.
• Clean energy and climate leadership: Malta as a Mediterranean clean energy hub harnessing wind, sun, and sea. Exploring Carbon Island, green maritime fuels, and energy partnerships with North Africa.
• A human-centred economy: An economy that empowers creators, entrepreneurs, and workers. Expanding trade with Africa and creating value beyond our shores.
• Preparing people for life, not just work: An education system that equips people with life skills, vocational pathways, and access to lifelong learning. Supporting talent through inclusive migration and modern schools.
The four cores and 12 priorities
These missions are anchored in four cores and 12 national priorities that drive our vision.
Core 1: The ethical foundation
Environment: Protect nature, power Malta with wind and solar.
Social: Ensure housing, health, and inclusion reach all communities.
Governance: Lead with transparency, reduce the size of parliament, and make MPs full-time.
Core 2: The engines of progress
Innovation: Build an economy of ideas, not imitation.
Institutions: Restore trust by putting merit and service at the heart of governance.
Infrastructure: Create smart, resilient infrastructure to meet the demands of a changing world.
Core 3: The human dimension
Housing: Regenerate abandoned buildings, modernise zoning, and ensure housing reflects today’s social realities.
Health: Focus on prevention, nutrition, and mental wellbeing, alongside world-class acute care.
Heritage: Use culture, the arts, and history to regenerate spaces and communities.
Core 4: The growth catalysts
Energy and environment: Lead in clean energy and climate resilience.
Economy and enterprise: Grow new sectors like the creator economy and expand trade with Africa.
Employment and education: Focus on life skills, trade schools, and talent development for tomorrow’s jobs.
A Malta worth believing in
Our commitment is to build a Malta where children dream bigger, businesses innovate fearlessly, and families live with greater dignity and hope. We do not seek power for its own sake. We seek the trust to serve, to build, and to renew.
The Malta we envision is within reach. A Malta that protects its people and its nature. A Malta that leads with humility and courage. A Malta that inspires pride in all who call it home.
This is the Malta we will build, together.