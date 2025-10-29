Israel to resume ceasefire after launching fatal strikes in Gaza

Israel’s military has announced that the ceasefire in Gaza has resumed on Wednesday, after carrying out heavy airstrikes overnight.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the attack after accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire arranged on 10 October, by handing over a hostage's body parts which had been already recovered earlier in the war.

Israeli officials also accused Hamas of staging the discovery of some of the remains on Monday.

As a result, Hamas was responsible for the killing of an Israeli soldier during an exchange of gunfire in Rafah, Gaza, an incident in which it denies any involvement.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 104 people, 46 of whom were children, have been killed by the strikes, with over 253 others wounded, with women and children being the majority of those effected.

US President Donald Trump expressed that Israel was justified in carrying out the attack after Hamas’ killing of the soldier, who also held U.S. citizenship.

Hamas has said it is struggling to locate the bodies of the hostages amid the vast destruction in Gaza, while Israel has accused the militant group of purposely delaying their return.