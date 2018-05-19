menu

Over 100 dead in Cuba air crash

Three survivors in critical condition after Boeing 737 goes down in Havana

19 May 2018, 10:29am
The wreckage of the 737
The wreckage of the 737

More than 100 people have died in an airliner crash near Cuba's main airport in Havana. The  Boeing 737 airliner crashed and burst into flames shortly after take off from Havana on an internal flight to Holguin on the east of the island.

104 passengers and six crew members were on board the aircraft. Three women were pulled alive from the wreckage, but are said to be in a critical condition. It is the country's worst air disaster in decades.

The Boeing 737-201 crashed at 12:08 local time on Friday, shortly after taking off from Havana on an internal flight to Holguin on the east of the island.

All six crew members on board were Mexican and the majority of the passengers were Cuban, with five foreigners reported to be among them.

The plane was nearly 40 years old.

Cuban authorities have begun an investigation, and two days of national mourning have been declared.

 

More in World
Turkish President Erdogan calls on Israel to be held responsible
World

Turkish President Erdogan calls on Israel to be held responsible
Millions tune in as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
World

Millions tune in as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
10 dead in Texas school shooting, teenager arrested
World

10 dead in Texas school shooting, teenager arrested
Over 100 dead in Cuba air crash
World

Over 100 dead in Cuba air crash
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe