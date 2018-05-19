Over 100 dead in Cuba air crash

More than 100 people have died in an airliner crash near Cuba's main airport in Havana. The Boeing 737 airliner crashed and burst into flames shortly after take off from Havana on an internal flight to Holguin on the east of the island.



104 passengers and six crew members were on board the aircraft. Three women were pulled alive from the wreckage, but are said to be in a critical condition. It is the country's worst air disaster in decades.



The Boeing 737-201 crashed at 12:08 local time on Friday, shortly after taking off from Havana on an internal flight to Holguin on the east of the island.

All six crew members on board were Mexican and the majority of the passengers were Cuban, with five foreigners reported to be among them.

The plane was nearly 40 years old.

Cuban authorities have begun an investigation, and two days of national mourning have been declared.