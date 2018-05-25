Harvey Weinstein charged with rape in New York

Disgraces Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been charged in New York with rape and several other counts of sexual abuse involving two separate women.

Weinstein arrived at a New York police precinct in Manhattan, where he turned himself in.

It is the first criminal case to be brought against Weinstein since the revelations about him erupted last October and sparked the #MeToo movement.

Dozens of women have made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, against the 66-year-old.

Weinstein has always denied non-consensual sex and these are the first charges that have been levelled against him.

A statement from the New York Police Department said Weinstein "was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women".

The statement thanked "these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice".

Details of the allegations and of those making the accusations have not yet been released.

Before Weinstein’s surrender, one of his accusers, the actor Rose McGowan, said: “I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Today we are one step closer to justice.”

The allegations against Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement, which sought to demonstrate and draw attention to the widespread prevalence of sexual abuse and harassment.

