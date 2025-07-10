Momentum wants Ombudsman to investigate ‘illegal’ Sliema and Gżira structures

Momentum has formally requested the Ombudsman to investigate and enforce the law regarding illegal restaurant structures along Triq ix-Xatt in Sliema and Gzira.

The request follows a risk report prepared by Shield Consultants, commissioned by Sliema resident Anna Maria Baldacchino, Momentum committee member Matthew Agius said.

The report highlights how these canopies and outdoor extensions block access for emergency vehicles such as fire engines and ambulances, pose a direct safety risk to pedestrians including people with disabilities and families with young children, clearly breach planning permit conditions, and increase fire and public health risks in a densely populated residential area.

Momentum has called on the Ombudsman to investigate why authorities, including the Planning Authority, have failed to enforce the law and to ensure urgent action is taken to restore safety and legality along the seafront.

“The safety and accessibility of residents and the public must not be sacrificed for commercial profit,” said Matthew Agius. “This lack of enforcement has left the community exposed to serious risks.”