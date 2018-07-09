UK woman dies after being exposed to nerve agent novichok

A British woman who was exposed to the nerve agent novichok had died in hospital after falling ill on 30 June.

The Metropolitan police have launched a murder investigation after Dawn Sturgess, 44, from Durrington died.

Her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, who was also taken ill after being exposed to the nerve agent, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Theresa May said she was "appalled and shocked" by the death, which comes after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

A post-mortem examination of Sturgess is due to take place and her family has been informed, police said.

The investigation into the poisonings is being led by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Policing Network, and about 100 detectives are working alongside officers from Wiltshire police.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the couple were exposed to the nerve agent after emergency services were called to a residential address in Amesbury eight days ago when Sturgess collapsed.

Later the same day, an ambulance was called back to the address after Rowley fell ill.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of UK Counter-Terrorism policing, said: "This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Counter-terrorism officers are still investigating the attempted murders of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who were poisoned in March.