International media reacts to Egrant findings

For the past 15 months the Egrant case was like a dark cloud hanging over Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle.

The allegations made by journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, backed by what now turns out to be a very dubious source, understandably found traction in the international press when talking about the Panama Papers.

The Prime Minister was already under the spotlight for refusing to fire his closest aides, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, after their names cropped up in the Panama Papers. And here was an allegation directly involving the Prime Minister's wife that was also linking her to fund transfers from Azerbaijan.

But the magisterial inquiry has left no doubt that the Egrant case was a fabrication and the findings have now found their way into the international press.

Here is a glimpse of what is being said:

La Repubblica: Malta, Muscat acquitted in inquiry opened on revelations by Daphne Caruana Galizia

Politico: Maltese PM and wife cleared of wrongdoing in graft case

Reuters: Maltese PM's wife cleared in inquiry over offshore shell company

The Guardian: Panama papers: Maltese prime minister cleared of wrongdoing