At least four dead in Canada shooting

At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police confirmed.

The shooting seems to have taken place on a residential road, Brookside Drive, in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The Fredericton Police Twitter account says: "An incident has resulted in at least four people killed."

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Police are urging people to "stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety" and to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.

A New Brunswick journalist has reported that four shots were heard at around 8.20am local time (12.20pm GMT).

