Two people killed in Paris knife attack

Two people were killed and one seriously wounded when a man attacked people on the streets of Trappes, Paris, on Thursday 

23 August 2018, 12:17pm
The suspect was shot and killed by police. (Photo: Reuters)
Two people have been killed and one seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes.

Police said a man with a knife attacked several people, shouting “Allahu Akbar”. The men hid inside a house after attacking the people on Thursday. He was later shot by police and killed, a police source told Routers.

 The French state prosecutor and police have not indicated whether the incident was being investigated as a terrorist attack. Officers were also considering the possibility it was a family dispute, police sources said

The French interior minister, Gérard Collomb, tweeted that police were investigating to establish the circumstances of the attack. He said his thoughts were with the victims and their families and praised the swift police response.

Trappes is a town of about 30,000 people situated west of Paris. It is known for gang violence and poverty.

