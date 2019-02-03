Queen will be evacuated if Brexit goes sour

Emergency plans designed during the Cold War have been revived: the royal family will relocated if London riots on Brexit.

A no-deal scenario looks right on the cards, which might see London in a state of unrest. This was reported by two British newspapers on Sunday.

“These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the cold war but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit” the Sunday Times said, quoting an unnamed source from the government’s Cabinet Office, which handles sensitive administrative issues.

The Mail on Sunday also said it had learnt of plans to move the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, to safe locations away from London.

In January, the Queen, now 92, urged politicians to reach an agreement over Brexit. So far, the situation is still tentative with Maltese foreign affairs minister Carmelo Abela saying earlier this week that anything might happen.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative MP and keen supporter of Brexit, told the Mail on Sunday he believed the plans showed unnecessary panic by officials over a no-deal Brexit as senior royals had remained in London during bombing in the second world war.

But the Sunday Times said an ex-police officer formerly in charge of royal protection, Dai Davies, expected Queen Elizabeth would be moved out of London if there was unrest. “If there were problems in London, clearly you would remove the royal family away from those key sites,” Davies was quoted as saying.