Toys are out, Roald Dahl is in as McDonald's hands out books in Happy Meals

Happy Meals have turned into happy reading in New Zealand as toys have been replaced with Roald Dahl's books.

The fast food chain, McDonald's, will hand out 800,000 books by the beloved children’s British author for the next six weeks.

Classics passed out include Wonderful Mr Willy Wonka, Matilda, Fantabuluos BFG, Lucky Charlie Bucket, Brave Little Sophie and Marvellous Miss Honey. The novels are specially created for McDonald's customers.

Each book will feature story extracts from the original titles by Dahl alongside illustrations by Quentin Blake in addition to a selection of stickers and activities.

It’s not the first time McDonald’s has handed out books instead of toys with its Happy Meals.

The project forms part of McDonald’s global Happy Meal Readers programme, which aims to inspire a passion for reading and has seen stores in New Zealand offering free books with children's meals over the last decade.

“The Happy Meal Readers programme is all about helping parents to get their children to enjoy reading,” explains Jo Mitchell, director of marketing at McDonald’s New Zealand.

“The Roald Dahl characters are ones that many parents will have enjoyed growing up, and it’s great to play a part in introducing them to a new generation.”

Different titles will be distributed each week:

24 January to 30 January: Roald Dahl’s Fantabulous BFG

31 January to 6 February: Roald Dahl’s Amazing Matilda

7 February to 13 February: Roald Dahl’s Lucky Charlie Bucket

14 February to 20 February: Roald Dahl’s Brave Little Sophie

21 February to 27 February: Roald Dahl’s Wonderful Mr Willy Wonka

28 February to 6 March: Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Miss Honey