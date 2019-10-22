menu

Brexit uncertainty as MPs vote against Johnson's 'timetable' bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed that one way or another, Britain would leave the EU by the end of October 

david_hudson
22 October 2019, 10:06pm
by David Hudson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The variability of Brexit has once again been put to the test as the House of Commons has voted against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's motion to go through the Brexit bill in three days.

The Commons supported the Withdrawal Agreement Bill earlier, but voted against the short timetable.

Johnson had previously warned that if the MPs dismissed his Brexit plan and the EU granted a further extension beyond the 31 October deadline, he would seek an election. So far, the step forward is unclear.

After the vote, he told the Commons he would "pause" the legislation until he had spoken to EU leaders.

A spokesman from the European Commission said: "[The Commission] takes note of tonight's result and expects the UK government to inform us about the next steps."

Mr Johnson told MPs he was "disappointed" they had "voted for delay", and said the UK "now faced further uncertainty".

But he said his policy remained that Brexit would go ahead at the end of the month, adding: "One way or another, we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Johnson was "the author of his own misfortune" - but offered to enter discussions over a "sensible" timetable for his deal to go through Parliament, adding that the Prime Minister was rushing proceedings irresponsibly.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in World
Brexit uncertainty as MPs vote against Johnson's 'timetable' bill
World

Brexit uncertainty as MPs vote against Johnson's 'timetable' bill
David Hudson
UK MPs vote on Brexit deal has been blocked by Speaker
World

UK MPs vote on Brexit deal has been blocked by Speaker
David Hudson
Brexit delayed once more, discussions will continue on Tuesday
World

Brexit delayed once more, discussions will continue on Tuesday
David Hudson
Trump ally describes Syria troop withdrawal as 'ethnic cleansing'
World

Trump ally describes Syria troop withdrawal as 'ethnic cleansing'
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.