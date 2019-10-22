Brexit uncertainty as MPs vote against Johnson's 'timetable' bill

The variability of Brexit has once again been put to the test as the House of Commons has voted against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's motion to go through the Brexit bill in three days.

The Commons supported the Withdrawal Agreement Bill earlier, but voted against the short timetable.

Johnson had previously warned that if the MPs dismissed his Brexit plan and the EU granted a further extension beyond the 31 October deadline, he would seek an election. So far, the step forward is unclear.

After the vote, he told the Commons he would "pause" the legislation until he had spoken to EU leaders.

A spokesman from the European Commission said: "[The Commission] takes note of tonight's result and expects the UK government to inform us about the next steps."

Mr Johnson told MPs he was "disappointed" they had "voted for delay", and said the UK "now faced further uncertainty".

But he said his policy remained that Brexit would go ahead at the end of the month, adding: "One way or another, we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Johnson was "the author of his own misfortune" - but offered to enter discussions over a "sensible" timetable for his deal to go through Parliament, adding that the Prime Minister was rushing proceedings irresponsibly.