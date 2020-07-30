[WATCH] Comodini Cachia says PN needs to be credible, serious, and united to oppose Labour government

Therese Comodini Cachia says that the Nationalist Party needs to unite and offer the people a new vision in order to mount a realistic challenge to the Labour government

Comodini Cachia, who was chosen by rebel PN MPs as their candidate to replace Adrian Delia as Opposition leader, said that she decided to shoulder the responsibility of the role because the party and the country were at a crossroads.

“The Nationalist Party needs to be credible, serious, strong, and united… It is only in this way that we can move forward as a strong opposition to address the web of criminality and corruption that has entered Castille under Labour,” she said on TVM’s XtraSajf.

Comodini Cachia acknowledged that Delia may have entered for the role of PN leader with the best of intentions, but insisted he failed in his mission.

“In spite of the work which he has done, and which he is still undertaking within the party, there was a huge haemorrhage of voters, and even of paid-up party members,” she said.

The Nationalist MP also stressed that over the past three years, the Opposition led by Delia was weighed down as it tried to hold the government to account, while also attempting to answer accusations levelled towards its own leader.

Questioned by presenter Saviour Balzan as to what certainty she has that she would be able to succeed where Delia failed, Comodini Cachia said that the priority would be to establish a good team, and to provide the people with a new vision that can address the shortcomings of the Labour government.

“If you have a serious team, you can form a project with that team that can lead the people to dream once more, that if they form part of the Nationalist Party, if they put their faith in the Nationalist Party, their lives will improve,” she said.

Comodini Cachia emphasised the need for there to be such a project, arguing that the aspirations of the people should be addressed, and that Malta deserves to have a more equal society with a level playing field, in place of the culture of favouritism that is currently in place.

PN councillors will be voting on Saturday as to whether paid-up members should vote to confirm Delia in a one-man race, or vote in a new leadership race.

Asked how Saturday’s vote among the party’s councillors will go, Comodini Cachia said that between the two options available – triggering a vote of confidence in Delia among the party members, or opting for a new leadership election – it is the second that she feels would give most power to the party members.

“I believe that the second option gives more importance to the members because they would be deciding for both the present as well as the future of the party,” she said, arguing that having Delia compete with other candidates as opposed to racing on his own provides members with more options.

She reiterated that, ultimately, the members’ decision must be respected, but she also noted that all members would like to have leaders who can lead them to victory.

“Every member wishes to have a leader who can give the party that breath of fresh air, that credibility that can lead them to gaining the trust of voters,” she said.