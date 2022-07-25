[WATCH] ‘My views on foreign policy irked Robert Abela’ - former minister Evarist Bartolo

Former foreign minister Evarist Bartolo has said his views on foreign policy had clearly irked Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Bartolo, who was being interviewed on XTRA Sajf, was known for his strong views on the middle east, the domineering influence of the US and also the role of new players in the Mediterranean power zone - such as Turkey.

He said Prime Minister Robert Abela had several new challenges, and stated that Malta was at crossroads, insisting Malta had to reinvent itself.

“I wish Robert Abela could focus on the issues that influence the Mediterranean and the changing world,” he said.

Evarist Bertolo admitted that politicians had only themselves to blame for the bad name they have in politics. He also recognised that the good work of politicians was not appreciated.

The former minister, journalist and university lecturer also said that former Prime Minister Alfred Sant should, with hindsight, had not confronted Dom Mintoff.

He said the life of a politician in a political party was akin to living on an island of cannibals.

Speaking on former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, he said that he worked well with him and even with Keith Schembri. “Muscat could have been remembered as one of the best PMs of this country, but his failure to act on Panama Papers was his biggest mistake.”

Quizzed on a former canvasser who was accused and investigated for corruption, Bartolo said he never knew this person was involved in such activities. He argued that he focused most of his energy on his work as minister, and his mistake was not to look beyond this.

On his failure to get elected he explained that he had confused the electorate by giving them the impression that he would not contest and then had decided to contest, but also said that the party did not back his candidature.

In his concluding remarks, he said he would continue to be active on the periphery of politics. Queried on rumours that he could nominated for president, Bartolo refused to speculate, only saying that everyone could serve the country in different ways.

During the one-hour interview Balzan also revisited Bartolo’s life as a student activist, as a footballer with Mellieha, in theatre, his initiation in politics, including his 30 years as a member of parliament and 11 years as a minister, and his influence in setting up the Labour media.