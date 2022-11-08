Julie Zahra refrains from repeating Joe Zrinzo wrongdoing claims on TV

Julie Zahra would not repeat on television claims of impropriety she made in parliament about the Planning Minister’s father and his role in a cultural heritage advisory board.

The Nationalist Party heritage spokesperson insisted on TVM’s Xtra yesterday that she had nothing to add to what she said in parliament last week.

Zahra had claimed that Joe Zrinzo, minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi’s father, was the “go-to guy” for developers seeking a favourable recommendation from the Cultural Heritage Superintendence.

Zrinzo senior sat on a 13-member board that advised the Superintendence on issues related to development that required the watchdog’s input.

However, the PN MP did not substantiate her claims made under parliamentary privilege and thus protected from any action for slander and refused to repeat them on television.

“I said what I had to say and have nothing to add. People can now judge for themselves,” Zahra said yesterday when asked by Xtra host Saviour Balzan to elaborate on the serious accusations she made in parliament.

She also did not acknowledge the fact that Joe Zrinzo was removed from the heritage advisory board by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici after the last election when Zrinzo’s son was made planning minister.

On Xtra, Bonnici said it was unfair for accusation to be thrown about against someone who he knew as an upright person. “This advisory board is made up of 13 people and Joe Zrinzo was one of these but after the election I did not appoint him given that his son (Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi) was made planning minister,” Bonnici said.