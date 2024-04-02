Marsa mayor: Open centre now officially empty

The Marsa Open Centre now officially has no migrants, announced Marsa Mayor Josef Azzopardi.

"Today, I can announce on this program that the Marsa Open Centre does not have any asylum seekers," Azzopardi said on Monday evening.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, Azzopardi highlighted one of the most pressing challenges encountered by the Marsa community: the overcrowding of the Open Centre.

The mayor explained how, despite being designed to accommodate 500 individuals, the centre was consistently full, with migrants seeking refuge or asylum.

In 2017, it was reported that the Marsa Open Centre was to be closed, in line with an electoral pledge by the Labour Party, and all residents were to be relocated.

However, issues of security, both in Marsa and neighbouring localities such as Qormi and Ħamrun, persisted.

Several mayors had urged the government to intervene, but years later, the Open Centre remained open and overcrowded with residents.

In 2020, over 20 migrants were arrested following a fire in the same Open Centre. Though no one was seriously injured, the fire, which broke out in the compound's largest dormitory, then spread to the gym.

Once again, the local council faced complaints from residents over security issues, and for the second consecutive election, Marsa residents were promised that the Open Centre would be free of migrants.

Addressing other security concerns, Azzopardi explained that the local council took proactive measures to tackle the issue, including reopening a police station in the locality and introducing community policing.

With the Open Centre now no longer housing migrants, Azzopardi outlined plans to repurpose the space for the benefit of the community.