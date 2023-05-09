menu

[WATCH] Dispatches from the Outlaw Ocean | The magic pipe

This week’s episode investigates how some luxury cruise ships routinely use Magic Pipes to get rid of toxic waste below the water line, and how they rarely get caught

karl_azzopardi
9 May 2023, 8:00am
by Karl Azzopardi

Accidental oil spills make big news, but every three years, ships intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and BP spills combined.

This episode investigates how some luxury cruise ships routinely use Magic Pipes to get rid of toxic waste below the water line, and how they rarely get caught.

We also take a broader look at the history of dumping at sea, the curse of plastic pollution and the sobering ecological consequences of environmental crimes that have only recently come into scientific focus.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
