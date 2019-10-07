Marsovin releases Grand Maître 2017
Marsovin’s Grand Maître 2017, Annata Fra Adrien de Wignacourt, was released today, making it the 20th vintage of the prized Grand Maître range.
Produced from grapes grown in Marsovin’s private estate at Għajn Riħana, the 2017 vintage was characterised by lower than average rainfall during the winter months followed by exceptionally warm weather in spring and higher than average temperatures during the summer months.
The resultant wine is approachable with smooth, well balanced tannins and a distinctive complex bouquet of amarena cherries and new oak nuances.
The Għajn Riħana estate is situated between the Bidnija hills and Wardija in the north of Malta.
The vineyard is densely planted with 14,000 vines of two noble French grape varieties, made up of equal quantities of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc.
The arid land and clay-rich, calcareous soil provide a tough growing environment for these vines. The yields from this estate generally produce very concentrated full bodied wines of intense fruit and aromatic character.
Following vinification, the unfiltered wine is aged in new oak barriques for over 12 months in the Marsovin Cellars prior to bottling.
Marsovin’s Grand Maître is a wine dedicated to the Grand Masters of Malta by special appointment to the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Each vintage is dedicated to a different Grand Master in chronological order, the first one being Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam for the 1998 vintage.
For information and orders of Grand Maître, you can call the Marsovin Cellars on 23662445 or send an email to [email protected].