BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Mosta started the match eager to bounce back from their defeat against Birkirkara in their last encounter.

Meanwhile, Senglea also needed a win in order to climb away from the danger zone. The Cottonera side last won on the 18th of October when they managed to beat Sliema.

Senglea could have scored after less than a minute. Junior Cabral went through on goal past the opposing goalkeeper; however, he failed to put the ball inside an open goal.

Roselli’s men remained on the offensive and created another chance on the 10th minute. Cabral’s delivery was met by Jose Teixeira who headed the ball over from close range.

Mosta hit back on the half hour mark. Zachary Brincat’s cross sailed into the path of Takanori Yokochi whose header went over.

Mosta were denied by the post on the 35th minute. Santiago Martinez and Zachary Brincat exchanged possession inside the penalty area and the latter fired a powerful shot that hit the upright.

This was the last opportunity of the first half as both sides went into the dressing with the score still goalless.

Mosta broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half. Yokochi’s cross from a corner went in the direction of Rafael Morisco whose header ended up inside the net.

Christian Chaney could have increased Mosta’s lead on the 64th minute. Matias Muchardi sent a cross towards the unmarked American who headed wide from in front of Matthew Farrugia.

Farrugia denied Mosta on the 83rd minute. Brincat received the ball from Chaney and fired a shot from inside the penalty area that was blocked by Senglea’s custodian.

Senglea replied two minutes later. Gonzalo Virano received the ball from Taisei Marukawa before hitting a low shot that was parried by Nicholas Vella.

During the remaining minutes, Mosta remained superior as their lead was never threatened.

Mosta starting line-up: Nicholas Vella, Santiago Perlaza, Terence Agius, Takanori Yakochi, Rafael Morisco, Ebrima Saohna, Christian Chaney (Kyle Gatt-89), Tyrone Farrugia, David Brown, Matias Muchardi, Zachary Brincat

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Connor Zammit, Sigitas Olberkis, Dejan Debono, Siraj Arab (Taisei Marukawa-69), Gonzalo Virano, Jose Teixeira, Jan Tanti (Jurgen Debono- 55), Sean Cipriott (Ricardo De Almeida – 55), Junior Cabral, Anderson Do Nascimento

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Rafael Morisco (Mosta)