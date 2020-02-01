BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 2 – Gudja United 1

This was a very important match for both sides as they aim to regain their Premier League status for another season.

Despite sitting second from bottom, Santa Lucia started the match on a high since they managed to beat Gzira in their previous outing. They were also conscious that a win would put them out of the bottom three.

On the other end, Gudja started the match just one point ahead of Santa Lucia. Mansueto’s side are also aiming to stay in the Premier League and thus needed a win in this match in order to remain on the forefront.

Santa Lucia broke the deadlock on the 15th minute. Gudja’s defenders failed to clear their marks and Kevin Ante Rosero headed the ball home from inside the penalty area.

The score became 2-0 on the 33rd minute. Jackson Mendoza fired a stunning shot that gave the opposing goalkeeper no chance.

Gudja pulled one back on the 71st minute. Renold Winchester fired a shot from inside the penalty area that went inside the net.

Following this result, Santa Lucia climbed out of the relegation zone as they are now eleventh in the table.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Kevin Ante Rosero (Santa Lucia)