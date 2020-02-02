BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Valletta 1

The derby match between rivals Floriana and Valletta always generates interest between supporters of local football. Unlike previous seasons, Floriana are top of the table and thus this match was more important for the two teams since both of them are challenging for the title.

Floriana needed a win in order to consolidate their place at the top of the table. The Greens started the match five points ahead of Valletta.

On the other end, Valletta’s recent performances showed that they can challenge to win the league for the third consecutive time. Their aim was to win the match in order to climb just two points behind Floriana.

Valletta scored the winning goal after just six minutes. Triston Caruana’s delivery from a free-kick was met by Steve Borg who headed the ball home.

Floriana did their best to hit back and also increased their attacking force during the latter stages of the match; however, they never caused any serious threat.

On the other hand, Valletta were happy to defend their lead and hit Floriana on the counter attack.

Such tactic worked perfectly for Valletta as they defended their lead and could have also sealed the win late in the game, but Santago Malano fired high in front of an open goal.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Moustapha Beye, Diego Venancio, Kristian Kesi, Ulises Arias (70′ Augusto Rene Caseres), Brandon Paiber (61′ Jan Busuttil), Stefano D’Agostino, Jurgen Pisani, Matias Nicolas Garcia (86′ Terence Vella), Alex Cini, Ryan Camenzuli

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Bojan Kaljevic (73′ Miguel Angel Alba), Matteo Piciollo (90+3′ Nicholas Pulis), Shaun Dimech (67′ Santiago Malano), Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Rowen Muscat, Triston Caruana, Mario Fontanella

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Steve Borg (Valletta)