BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Sirens 2

Conscious that Floriana lost the derby, Hibernians came into this match eager to win in order to cut the deficit with Floriana to just a point.

However, their task was not an easy one since they were up against Sirens. The newly promoted team showed more than once that they can challenge any opponent.

Both sides exchanged possession during the early stages of the match. Sirens threatened Hibernians immediately through Wellington De Oliveira. On the other hand, Hibs also had their moments as Imanol Iriberri had two good chances to score.

However, the Paolites suffered a setback on the 28th minute since Joseph Mbong was sent off as he was shown two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

Sirens took control of possession during the second half and managed to keep Hibernians inside their own half.

Their efforts paid off on the 58th minute. Thiago Espindola’s cross sailed into the path of De Oliveira and the latter headed the ball home.

Sirens doubled their advantage on the 75th minute. Raphael Dos Anjos squared the ball in the direction of Ricardo Silva Faria who slotted the ball inside the net.

Following this goal, Sirens remained in control as they took home the three points that enabled them to climb third in the table.

Hibernians starting line-up: Mark Jovicic, Ferdiando Apap, Jens Wemmer, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech (Myles Beerman-70), Jurgen Degabriele (Simone Mancini-79), Bjorn Kristensen (Jorge Santos Silva-67), Sunstan Vella, Gabriel Artiles, Andrei Agius, Imanol Iriberri

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Wellington De Oliveira, Raphael Dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Ricardo Silva Faria, Adrian Borg, Ige Abdullahi, Romeu Romao, Thiago Espindola, Flavio Cheveresan

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Jurgen Spiteri

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Wellington De Oliveira (Sirens)