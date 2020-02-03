BOV Premier League | Balzan 0 – Birkirkara 0

Balzan and Birkirkara faced off each other during the last encounter of day sixteen.

This was a tight match between two teams who are separated by just a point.

A win was a must for both sides in order to keep on believing that they can secure European football during the coming season.

Balzan were looking to return to winning ways as they were coming from a 3-1 defeat against Floriana. On the other hand, the Stripes were unbeaten in their previous three matches. Their last match was against Senglea and ended in a 1-1 draw.

As expected, the match was quite close with both teams having their chances to score.

However, both sets of defenders were on the alert as neither team managed to find a way past the other.

Following this result, both teams will be eager to return to winning ways as early as possible since such result satisfy none of them.

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Dale Camilleri, Nenad Sljivic, Steven Bezzina, Michael Johnson, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Stefan Dimic (Samir Arab-81), Ricardo Correa Duarte, Arthur Faria Machado, Luke Montebello (Alfred Effiong-67)

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Paul Mbong (Diego Capel-67), Johann Bezzina (Yannick Yankam-57), Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Claudio Bonanni, Matias Carniello, Ryan Fenech, Isaac Ntow

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion

BOV Player of the Match: Stefan Dimic (Balzan)