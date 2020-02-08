BOV Premier League | Gudja United 1 – Sliema Wanderers 0

This match was a direct clash at the lower end of the table. Sliema’s form has been a disastrous one. However, they were looking to build on last weekend’s positive result as the Wanderers won 2-0 against Gzira United.

Meanwhile, Gudja started the match just two points behind Sliema. The newly promoted side needed to take something from this match since they already lost a direct encounter against Santa Lucia last week.

Gudja created the first chance on goal after twenty minutes. Aidan Jake Friggieri passed the ball in the direction of Edison Bilbao Zarate who finished wide.

Rundell Winchester was unlucky not to score for Gudja on the 39th minute. The Trinidadian player saw his effort stamping off the post.

The newly promoted side remained on the offensive and went close again on the 51st minute. Jake Friggieri received the ball from Zarate and fired a shot that ended up centimetres off target.

Gudja scored the winning goal two minutes later. Anderson De Barros played Winchester through on goal and the latter placed the ball past Jake Galea.

Sliema failed to hit back as Gudja’s lead was never threatened.

The Wanderers also had their coach sent off by Slobodan Petrovic on the 90th minute.

Gudja United starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Jurgen Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Aidan Jake Friggieri (James Brincat-83), Edison Bilbao Zarate, Rundell Winchester (Llyewlyn Cremona-90), Anderson De Barros, Nivaldo Rodrigues (Gabriel Mensah-69), Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli, Imanol Gonzalez

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Alex Satariano (Gabriel Lustosa-67), Kurt Shaw, John Mintoff, Mark Scerri, Juri Cisotti, Juan Gill Cruz, Edmond Agius, Carlos Calvo (Michele Sansone-56), Arthur Henrique Oyama, Jean Paul Farruigia (Gilmar Ribeiro-46)

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Rundell Winchester (Gudja United)