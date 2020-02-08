BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Mosta 1

Birkirkara came into this match following two consecutive draws. The Stripes shared the spoils with Senglea and Balzan in their previous two fixtures.

On the other hand, Mosta were coming from a narrow 1-0 win over Senglea. Mark Miller’s men managed to climb away from the relegation zone; however, they need more points in order to consolidate their place in the middle of the table.

Birkirkara broke the deadlock on the 9th minute. Following a cross from the right, Isaac Ntow headed the ball past Nicky Vella.

The Stripes doubled their advantage on the 24th minute. Matthew Guillaumier fired a stunning shot from distance that sailed inside the net.

Mosta pulled one back on the 54th minute. Christian Chaney's shot from outside the penalty area ended up inside the net.

Mark Miller’s men tried to put pressure on the Stripes in their attempts to equalise; however, Birkirkara held on to take home the three points.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Paul Mbong, Yannick Yankam, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Claudio Bonanni, Oscar Carniello, Isaac Ntow

Mosta starting line-up: Nicky Vella, Santiago Perlaza, Terence Agius, Takanori Yokochi, Rafael Morisco, Ebrima Sohna, Christian Chaney, Tyrone Farrugia, David Brown, Matias Muchardi, Zachary Brincat

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Darko Stankovic, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

BOV Player of the Match: Matthew Guillaumier (Birkirkara)