BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 1 – Santa Lucia 3

Santa Lucia were coming from an important win over Gudja United. Oliver Spiteri’s side needed another win against Tarxien in order to climb further away from the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Tarxien managed to beat Hamrun in their previous encounter. However, they lost too many matches and relegation is still the reality for the Rainbows. They needed another win in this match if they are to stand a chance of securing their Premier League status.

Santa Lucia broke the deadlock on the 29th minute. Santos de Azevedo delivered the ball in the direction Maxuell da Silva who headed home.

Tarxien equalised on the brink of half-time. Miguel Ciantar drilled a low shot past Timothy Aquilina.

Santa Lucia regained their lead on the 66th minute. Daniel Zerafa handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Da Silva stepped up and converted.

The points were sealed for Santa Lucia during the additional time. Following a fast counter attack, De Azevedo placed the ball inside the net.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Thomas Veronese, Destin Mambouana (Ayrton Azzopardi-56), Ohata Kazuki, Brandon Muscat, Aleksa Andreijic, Stiv Shaba, Marko Stajonevic, Matthew Tabone (Miguel Ciantar -35) , Luca Brincat, Daniel Zerafa

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina, Gabriel Bohrer Mentz, Kevin Correia Pinheiro, Jackson David Usuga Mendoza, Maxuell Maia da Silva (Omar Elouni- 77), Kevin Ante Rosero, Jacob Walker (Adam Magri Overand -55), Jamie Zerafa, Camilo Escobar, Paulo Henrique Santos de Azevedo, Leighton Grech (Daniel Grech-83)

Referee: Jason Barcelo (Gibraltar)

BOV Player of the Match: Maxuel da Silva (Santa Lucia)