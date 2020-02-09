BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 1 – Hibernians 1

Conscious that Floriana lost points, Hibernians came into this match eager to win in order to reduce the gap with the Greens as well as Valletta.

On the other end, Senglea failed to win in their previous five matches. The Cottonera side needed points since they are currently second from bottom.

The Paolites forged ahead on the 7th minute. Dejan Debono floored Imanol Iriberri inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Jake Grech stepped up and converted.

Senglea equalised on the 36th minute. Following a fast counter, Jose Wilkson Teixeira managed to place the ball past Marko Jovicic.

Following this result, Hibernians are now four points behind Floriana and Valletta.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Connor Zammit, Dejan Debono, Elvis Sakyi (Sean Cipriott-71), Siraj Arab Eddin, Jose Wilkson Teixeira, Nikola Braunovic (Wilfried Zamble-87), Jurgen Debono, Juninho Cabral, Anderson Carneiro do Nascimento, Ricardo Theodoro de Almeida (Justin Micallef-90)

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Ferdinando Appa, Jens Wemmer (Myles Beerman-90), Marcio Leandro Barbosa da Silveira, Jake Grech, Bjorn Kristensen (Timothy Tabone Desira-63), Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Izquier Artiles, Andrei Agius, Jorge Santos Silva (Edison Luis dos Santos-75), Imanol Iriberri

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Jurgen Spiteri

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius