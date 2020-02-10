BOV Premier League | Sirens 1 – Hamrun Spartans 2

Sirens came into this match looking for a win in order to move just two points behind Floriana and Valletta. The newly promoted side won 2-0 against Hibernians in their previous encounter.

Their opponents were going through a disastrous run. Hamrun failed to win in their previous nine outings. Last week, they lost to Tarxien Rainbows. Following this defeat, the committee decided to sack Manuele Blasi. Andrea Ciaramella took his place.

Sirens broke the deadlock on the 10th minute. Emmanuel Okoye delivered a cross in the direction of Wellington De Oliveira and the latter finished home from inside the penalty area.

Hamrun equalised on the 32nd minute. Clayton Failla’s shot from a free-kick sailed past David Cassar.

The Spartans scored the winning goal on the 86th minute. Nicola Leone fired a thumping shot from the edge of the penalty area that gave the opposing goalkeeper no chance.

Following this result, Sirens are four points behind Floriana and Valletta.

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Raphael dos Anjos, Thiago Espindo De Paula, Adrian Borg, Romeu Romao (Edward Herrera-74), Ryan Grech, Ige Adeshina, Emmanuel Okoye, Ricado Silva Faria, Wellington de Oliveira, Flavio Cheveresan

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Karl Micallef, Mattia Cinquini, Darren Borg, Clayton Failla, Manuel Carlos Flores (Andre Scicluna-63), Goncalves Alhinho, Jorge Soares, Conor Borg (Alessio Capitelli-51), Nicola Leone, Piotr Branicki (Matthew Gauci-72)

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Wellington de Oliveira (Sirens)