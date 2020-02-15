BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Tarxien Rainbows 0

This match was a must win for Sliema. The Wanderers are experiencing a disastrous season and find themselves fighting against relegation. Such poor form led to the dismissal of Alfonso Greco as first team coach. Andrea Pisanu who occupied the position of assistant coach at Balzan up until last week took his place.

Meanwhile, Tarxien Rainbows are also having a catastrophic season. So far, they only managed a win and a draw and relegation is imminent for the Rainbows. In light of this, their aim for this match was a win in order to try to reduce the gap between themselves and Sliema.

Sliema started the match on the offensive and threatened Tarxien after three minutes. Following a cross by John Mintoff, Gilmar Da Silva Ribeira fired a shot from inside the penalty area that went over.

Moments later, Claudio Zappa drilled an angled shot from inside the penalty area that was parried for a corner by Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien hit back on the 17th minute through Aleksa Andrejic. Tarxien’s forward hit a low shot from distance that was neutralised by Jake Galea.

The Wanderers went close to score on the 29th minute. Gilmar’s delivery from a free-kick was met by Kurt Shaw whose header was deflected for a corner.

This was the last opportunity of the first half as both sides went into their dressing room with the score goalless.

Sliema increased their pressure during the second half, but struggled to create chances on goal.

Eight minutes into the scond half, Juri Cisotti served Gilmar inside the penalty area and the latter fired high.

On the 67th minute, it was Cisotti who tried his luck from Sliema, but his shot sailed wise.

Sliema scored the winning goal of the match during the additional time. From a free-kick, Edmond Agius delivered the ball in the direction of Farrugia who headed the ball home.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Michele Sansone, Kurt Shaw, John Mintoff, Mark Scerri (Antonio Stelitano-45), Federico Vasilchik, Claudio Zappa (Alex Satariano-77), Juri Cisotti, Gilmar Ribeira Da Silva (Jean Paul Farrugia-65), Edmond Agius, Goran Adamovic

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa Marco Botta, Thomas Veronese, Destin Mambouana (Miguel Ciantar-59), Gary Camilleri, Ayrton Azzopardi (Daniel Vassallo-83), Aleksa Andrejic, Marko Stanojevic, Matthew Tabone, Miranda Gomez (Kazuki Ohata-70), Daniel Zerafa

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Juri Cisotti (Sliema)