BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 0 – Sirens 2

Santa Lucia were coming from three consecutive wins that boosted their chances of staying inside the Premier League. The newly promoted side were looking for another victory in order to climb further away from relegation.

However, they had a difficult task against a team who is sitting third in the table. Sirens had a great season so far and caused a number of upsets. Despite this, they struggled to gain consistency lately. In fact, they were coming from a defeat against Hamrun.

Sirens broke the deadlock after five minutes. Thiago Espindola floated a cross in the direction of Flavio Cheveresan who placed the ball home.

The score became 2-0 on the 23rd minute. Wellington de Oliveira passed the ball towards Emmanuel Okoye and the latter finished past Timothy Aquilina.

Following this result, Sirens remain third and will hope that Floriana and Valletta lose points. On the other end, Santa Lucia’s battle against relegation continues.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina, Gabriel Mentz, Kevin Pinheiro, Jackson Mendoza (Neil Micallef-34), Maxuell da Silva, Kevin Ante Rosero (Jacob Walker-65), Daniel Agius, Farid Zuniga, Jamie Zerafa, Paulo Henrique de Azevedo, Leighton Grech

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Emmanuel Okoye, Wellington de Oliveira (Luke Grech-90), Raphael dos Anjos, Ricardo da Silva Faria (Lucas Menezes Romarinho-89), Edward Herrera, Adrian Borg, Ige Adeschina, Flavio Cheveresan, Thiago Espindola de Paula

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Daniel Portelli

BOV Player of the Match: Flavio Cheveresan (Sirens)