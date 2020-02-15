BOV Premier League | Hibernians 3 – Mosta 1

Hibernians came into this match sitting just four points behind Floriana and Valletta. However, the Paolites needed to regain their form since they were coming from two negative results. Hibs lost important points in their previous two fixtures as they lost to Sirens and were held by Senglea.

Despite starting the match as favourites, this was a difficult match for Sanderra’s men since they were up against a team who can challenge everyone if they are at their best. Mosta also needed a good result in order to climb further away from the relegation zone.

Mosta broke the deadlock after eight minutes. Gabriel Aquilina received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and fired a shot that gave Matthew Calleja Cremona no chance.

Hibernians equalised on the 17th minute. Jake Grech went inside the penalty area past a defender and drilled a low shot past Andreas Vella.

A minute later, Ferdinando Apap saw his header being pushed away by Vella following a corner.

The Paolites went close again on the half hour mark. Grech played the ball towards Tarabai and the latter drilled a low shot from inside the penalty area that failed to hit the target.

However, Hibernians forged ahead for the first time in the match two minutes later. Joseph Mbong went through on goal and placed the ball past Vella.

Following the goal, Mosta tried to hit back, but could not find a way past an organised Hibernians defence as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of Hibs.

Chances on goal were rare during the second half. However, the referee made himself a protagonist as he sent off a player for each side.

Mosta were reduced to ten men on the 59th minute as Rafael Morisco was shown two yellow cards in less than a minute. Mosta’s defender was shown a yellow card for a foul he committed and another one for his reaction.

Hibernians also had a men sent off on the 64th minute. Christian Chaney snatched the ball deep inside Mosta’s half and ran forward. Leandro Da Silveira brought him down and the referee showed him a straight red card.

Vella produced an excellent save to deny Hibernians on the 74th minute. First, he came out to block Imanol iriberri who was clean through on goal. From the rebound, Jorge Santos Silva fired a volley that was tipped behind by Mosta’s custodian.

Seconds later, Iriberri went through down the right flank and hit a low shot that stamped off the post.

Iriberri sealed the win for Hibernians on the 80th minute. Timothy Tabone Desira drilled an excellent cross towards the Argentinian striker to slotted the ball inside the net.

Hibernians dominated the latter stages of the match and went close again on the 86th minute. Santos Silva ran inside the penalty area, but saw his shot being blocked by Vella.

Vella was also on the alert deep into stoppage time as he produced another good save to deny Tabone Desira.

Hibernians starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Ferdinando Apap, Alex Jens Wemmer, Leandro Da Silveira, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech (Jorge Silva Santos-72), Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Izquier, Luis Edison Dos Santos (Timothy Tabone Desira-65), Andrei Andrei Agius, Imanol Iriberri

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Gabriel Aquilina, Terence Agius (Luke Formosa-90), Takanori Yokochi, Weverton Gomes, Rafael Morisco, Christian Chaney, Tyrone Farrugia, David Brown (Zachary Brincat-72), Claudio Augusto Sumbane, Matias Muchardi

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Joseph Mbong (Hibernians)