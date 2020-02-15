BOV Premier League | Floriana 1 – Gudja United 2

Floriana had an excellent first round. However, their results in the early stages of the second round left much to be desired. In fact, they lost to Birkirkara and Valletta. Last week, they avoided another defeat late in the match as Fonseca rescued a point for them against Gzira.

Such results meant that the Greens are no longer the sole leaders and find themselves on level points with Valletta. In light of this, a win against Gudja United was imperative if they are to win the title.

However, they had to be at their best since Gudja also needed points in order to avoid relegation as early as possible. Mansueto’s men were coming from a narrow 1-0 win over Sliema Wanderers.

Floriana forged ahead after fifteen minutes through Matias Nicolas Garcia.

However, Gudja hit back and managed to overturn the result through Enzo Ruiz’s own goal and another goal scored by Miguel Antonio Jimenez.

Such result means that if Valletta avoid defeat against Birkirkara tomorrow, they will become the sole leaders of the BOV Premier League.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Kristian Keqi, JoseArias Ulises, Stefano D’Agostino, Jurgen Pisani, Matias Garcia, Alexander Cini (Terence Vella-76), Marcelo Dias, Jan Busuttil (Bradley Schembri-57) (Clyde Borg-82), Tiago Adan Fonseca

Gudja United starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Jurgen Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Aidan Jake Friggieri (Gabriel Mensah-63), Edison Bilbao Zarate, Rundell Winchester (Miguel Attard-90), Llywelyn Cremona, Antonio Miguel Jimenez (Peter Paul Sammut-84), Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli, Imanol Gonzalez

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia

BOV Player of the Match: Miguel Antonio Jimenez (Gudja)