Gozo Football Association recommends Nadur Youngsters be declared league champions

The Gozo Football Association has recommended Nadur Youngsters be declared league champions for the 2019-2020 football season after the tournament was formally stopped because of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the verdict based on the standings at the time the league was stopped, awaits the approval of the MFA council, Gozo FA President Samuel Azzopardi told MaltaToday.

The decision would also mean that Xewkija Tigers are declared runners up, Sannat Lions declared Second Division champions and Għarb Rangers are relegated.

Azzopardi said that if the health authorities allowed it, a relegation playoff could be held between Victoria Hotspurs and Oratory Youths.

The decision by the GFA could set a precedent for the MFA, which still has to decide on who to declare champion in each of its leagues, including the coveted Premier League.

The GFA president said that prior to taking the decision, three meetings were held between the association and club representatives, but no unanimous decision was reached.

Following the meetings, the Gozo FA council decided to move forward with the current decision.

The decision, Azzopardi said, received approval from all clubs accept Oratory Youths, who expressed their views that the league should be decided over sporting merit by playing the remaining games.

On Monday, the Malta Football Association declared that the Premier league will not continue, after a clear way forward was not laid out by health authorities.

A decision on who will be awarded the championship and get relegated will be taken in another meeting of the MFA council.

But on Tuesday, in a decision which does not directly mean that they are declared league champions, Floriana FC announced on their Facebook page they will be taking the Champions League spot.

The news has not yet been confirmed by MFA. The decision would also mean that Valletta, Hibernians and Sirens will be competing in the Europa League.

