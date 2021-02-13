Premier League nail-biter this weekend as Liverpool faces Leicester

Liverpool suffered their third successive home Premier League defeat. Could changes be up ahead as they face Leicester City this weekend?

Mohamad Salah has netted from the spot but Liverpool just could not prevent the 4-1 defeat they suffered against the current Premier League leaders, Manchester City, at Anfield last Sunday.

The result leaves the team just three points behind the Foxes as they go into Saturday’s early kick-off against the former boss Brendan Rogers.

Could Jorgen Klopp make the necessary changes in time for the clash?

According to Liverpool writer Ian Doyle, “with Liverpool’s midfield starting to creak, the time has perhaps come for one or both of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to step out of the centre back role and into their more accustomed position.”

“New signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies will have had another week working on the training ground with their team-mates and are surely pressing for a start at the King Power Stadium, with Nat Philips another option,” he said.

Doyle added that Trend Alexander-Arnold had a crazy afternoon in his right-back position last Sunday. That being said, Neco Williams is also lacking the minutes he needs to be considered in a crucial game such as this.

On the other hand, Kostas Tsimikas made his Premier League debut as a late substitute but, with Jorgen Klopp having dismissed any suggestion of it being due to injury, the Tsimikas is likely to appear on the bench once again.

The Foxes currently sit third in the table, just two points behind United and seven behind City, albeit having played a game more than Guardiola’s side. When taking form into consideration, Leicester were beaten by Leeds towards the end of January but bounced back to beat Fulham and draw away with Wolves, in their last two games.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches against the Foxes.

Many Reds fans may be fearing the worst ahead of this weekend’s game. However, Liverpool’s record may give them some hope of their side collecting all three points and getting back on track.

