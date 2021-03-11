First ever Europa League meeting between two European giants

Manchester United will be hosting AC Milan in the first leg of the Europa League on Thursday and it is bound be a game for the books.

The Red Devils have had somewhat of an easy path to the last 16 of the competition, following their hassle-free triumph over Real Sociedad in the previous round. Despite beating Sociedad 4-0 during the away leg at Anoeta Stadium, they drew 0-0 at Old Trafford.

Since then, there were a couple more goalless games against Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but then defeated City 2-0.

On the other side of the pitch, Milan have had to work their hardest to progress to the round of 16 of the Europa League as they only qualified on away goals, following a 3-3 draw against Red Star Belgrade.

The Rossoneri were topping Serie A at a point, but two wins out of five resulted in them being three points behind Inter, who are now leading the standings, with a game in hand.

The first ever Europa league meeting between the two giants, the Red Devils and the Rossoneri met during the Champions League on 10 occasions, with five wins each. They also met during the round of 16 stage of the 2009/2010 season. Manchester beat Milan 3-2 on the road, prior to a 4-0 win in Manchester. Will both teams score? Odds of 1.84 support that theory, while 1.98 support no goals or one team to score. In the same vein, odds of 1.55 show the Red Devils scoring first, and 2.85 for the Rossoneri.

Team news we have so far

Manchester United may appear without three players for the game with Juan Mata and Phil Jones injured and David de Gea a question mark. The goalkeeper is currently in Spain and may need to quarantine upon his return. That being said, Henderson has remained to be the preferred goalkeeper for the Europeans and is likely to start. Home goal odds stand at 5.50, 2.03, 1.29 or 1.05 under, or alternatively, would you opt for 1.10, 1.71, 3.30 or 7.80 over?

In terms of AC Milan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mario Mandzukic and Ismael Bennacer currently all have minor injuries, but could all stand to return for the game. However, former United player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be ruled out of the first leg, which could be a great blow for the team. Away goal odds stand at 2.40, 1.24 and 1.02 under, or maybe 1.52, 3.70, 11 or 35 over?

