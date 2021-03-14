The Partenopei face the Rossoneri in this nail-biting face-off

AC Milan will undoubtedly be looking to keep pace with Inter in the Serie A title race, when they welcome Napoli to San Siro stadium on 14 March at 7:45pm GMT.

Stefano Pioli’s side has been in the lead for the majority of the campaign. That being said they eventually surrendered their position on the top of the table, following a hit and miss start to the New Year.

In the meantime, Napoli experienced a similar situation this year and are currently two points adrift of the top four.

The Rossoneri started the season completely unbeaten, suffering their first defeat in January to none other than Juventus. Since that fateful day, the team lost another three and were overtaken by Inter in the scudetto race. Hence why there is rather a great emphasis on the collection of three points this Sunday against Napoli. Back in November, they beat the team 3-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium but what will happen this time?

In terms of players, Bennacer, Mandzukic, Calhanoglu, Ibrhaimovic, Hernandez and Rebic are still question marks for Milan, through they did handle their casualty list with merit when they faced the Red Devils at Old Trafford last week. What’s more, Napoli will be on the pitch without Petagna and Ghoulam.

On Milan’s side, their dynamic midfield engine Kessie, was averaging seven per match. He has, as of late, been the keystone of the team’s success this season, forming a formidable partnership in the middle of the pitch, first with Bennacer and then Tonali. Will Milan gain a favourable footing in the centre against Napoli?

On the other side, Insigne has scored the joint-most Serie A goals in 2021 thus far, and will be looking to regain his form now, too. The club legend currently ranks joint-sixth with Vojak in the team’s overall scoring charts with 103 goals and is just one shy of Cavani’s tally of 104. Should be net on Sunday, he will be joining Cavani. Will Napoli bring their very best? Odds that both teams will score stand at a cool 1.68, whereas no goals odds stand at 2.20.

