Villarreal greet United for a high-pressure final

Two teams are preparing their respective sides for battle in Gdansk as Villarreal are set to meet with Manchester United in tonight’s Europa League final.

The Yellow Submarine bid farewell to Arsenal with a 2-1 victory in the final four, thus advancing to the showpiece event, while the Red Devils put eight past Roma over two legs.

Villarreal’s La Liga was rather disappointing as they were defeated with a 2-1 score, to the eventual runners-up Real Madrid last weekend. United, on the other hand, secured a victory in the Premier League with the same score, against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having reached the semi-finals three times in the past, Villarreal are now the 11th different Spanish side to book their place in a continental final and truth be told, history favours them too, as English teams have lost nine times in a row when faced with Spanish sides in the final.

The Red Devils have been the favourites to go through to the Europa League final, since their ill-fated Champions League run came to an abrupt end. Will they be able to follow in Chelsea’s footsteps, who became the first English side to win the League? Odds stand at 1.68 for Manchester to score the first goal, with 2.70 for Villarreal. Solskjaer guided his team to clinch five wins from seven matches, before their recent defeat at Roma, impressive considering Real Sociedad and AC Milan are not exactly push-overs. They also had a quarter final victory over Granada, which means that United definitely know how to get the better of their Spanish counterparts on the continental stage.

Wednesday’s final is the fifth meeting between the two teams since 2005 and surprisingly, all four meetings resulted in the two sides being goalless. Will the same occur, resulting in a penalty shootout? Odds for that happening currently stand at 5.60 for yes and 1.12 for no.

