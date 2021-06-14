Victor Sciriha steps down as Valletta FC President

Victor Sciriha has stepped down from his role as Valletta FC President.

The resignation’s announcement came on Monday during the club’s annual general meeting.

He will be replaced by Alexander Fenech.

During his time in charge, Sciriha won seven league titles, three FA Trophies, the Super Cup seven times, the Euro Challenge Cup three times, the 100 League Anniversary Cup and the Betfair Cup.

In a statement, the club said that the outgoing president feels this is the right time for him to retire from the game, “and leave the club administration into the hands of younger people who have the energy and enthusiasm to take the club to the next level.”

Valletta finished last season in seventh place, before the league was cut short due to the health authorities’ decision to not allow contact sports to continue due to COVID-19.