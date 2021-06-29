Euro 2020: Switzerland see off world champions France on penalties

Switzerland eliminated France from the Euro 2020 on penalties in a nail-biting encounter on Monday in which French superstar Kylian Mbappe saw his penalty saved.

The Swiss levelled matters at 3-3 with a 90th minute goal to force the game into extra time after making an incredible comeback. But an additional 30 minutes produced no further goals, leaving it up to penalties to decide the encounter.

All players from both sides scored from the spot but Mbappe, who was the last to shoot saw his kick saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer much to the joy of Swiss supporters.

Switzerland now face Spain on Friday in the quarterfinals.

But it was a day of drama yesterday with Spain needing extra time to beat Croatia 5-3 in the first match after an incredible Croatian comeback.

Later today, England face Germany at Wembley Stadium in what could be Gareth Southgate’s day of atonement after having missed his penalty kick in the Euro 96 match against Germany.

The game starts at 6pm and the winner will know who their opponents are in the quarter finals when Sweden play Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow at 9pm.