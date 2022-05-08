Hibernians crowned BOV Premier League champions

Hibernians were crowned BOV Premier League Champions following a highly competitive season that saw them take the lead in the standings and maintain the leadership for most of the campaign.

This is the 13th title for the Paolites despite Floriana’s tenacity, following their last win in the 2016/2017 season, and their sights are now set on completing the domestic double, a feat last reached in the 1981/1982 season.

Miguel Borg, Chief Risk Officer at Bank of Valletta, and Bjorn Vassallo, President of the Malta Football Association presented the BOV Premier League Trophy to Hibernians following the last match of the BOV Premier League 2021/2022 played at the Hibernians Stadium in Kordin.

Gżira United however gate-crashed Hibernians’ title party after coming from behind to defeat the Paolites 2-1 and keep alive their European aspirations.

The Maroons managed to turn the tide in their favour after Hugo Vieira converted an early penalty for Hibs, with goals from Toni Kolega and Yuri Messias earning them three crucial points.

Gżira United have moved up to fourth in the standings on 43 points following Birkirkara’s loss to Ħamrun Spartans.