Rivals Floriana, Valletta face-off in FA Trophy final on Sunday afternoon

Arch rivals Floriana FC and Valletta FC will be facing off in the FA Trophy final at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on Sunday afternoon.

Floriana emerged victorious over 2021/22 domestic league champions Hibernians in the semi-final round last Wednesday with a score line of 2-1, despite picking up a red card in the 28th minute.

Valletta on the other hand booked their spot in the final having won against Santa Lucia FC on Tuesday following a 0-1 victory. Should Valletta emerge victorious, they will secure European football for next season.

Floriana will be heading into the final with high-spirits having won both league meetings against their neighbors this season.

Sunday’s final will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions both cancelled due to the pandemic. Current holders Balzan FC were crowned FA trophy champions after beating this year’s finalists Valletta during a penalty shootout.

Floriana are the Maltese club with the second most FA trophy wins since its conception in 1933, with 20 final victories. Valletta are the club with the third most final victories at 14.

Sliema Wanderers FC, who were relegated to the BOV Challenge League this season, are the club with the most domestic cup final wins.