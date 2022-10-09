Euro 2024: Malta to face England and Italy in Group C draw

Malta's national football team will face off with England and Italy in the European Qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2024.

Malta was pooled with Italy, England, Ukraine and North Macedonia in Group C of the Euro 2024 qualifying draw, which took place in Frankfurt on Sunday.

The English and Italian teams enjoy fanatical local support. Followers of the top-level teams of the English and Italian leagues, from Manchester United to Juventus FC, often support their national teams in international competitions, especially those which no Maltese national team has ever been able to qualify for.

But for the Euro 2024 qualifying, Malta will be playing against both national teams in what promises to be football bonanza for local fans.

The qualifying draw was held on Sunday at the Festhalle exhibition centre in Frankfurt, with 53 national associations participating in the draw.

The first fixtures of the qualifying will be confirmed at a later date.