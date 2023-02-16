MFA chief among 11 candidates seeking executive post on UEFA body

Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo is one of 11 candidates vying for seven posts on the UEFA executive committee.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, released the official list of the candidates who will be contesting the different roles.

Slovenian Alexander Ceferin will be uncontested for the role of president, and is expected to be confirmed for the coming four years.

Germany football association vice-president Hans Joachim Watzke will also be uncontested, and will be elected for a two-year period. Welsh national Laura McAllister will be elected automatically, given no other women will be contesting the role.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo will be battling it out with the Spanish, Dane, Albanian, Czech, Ukranian, Georgian, Scottish, Norwegian and Liechtensteiner football association presidents for the remaining places on the committee. The French football association vice-president will also be contesting the role.

The UEFA Executive Committee is UEFA's supreme executive body. It comprises the UEFA President and 16 other members, including at least one female, elected by a UEFA Congress, as well as two members elected by the European Club Association (ECA) and one member elected by European Leagues, ratified by the Congress, all with the same rights and duties as the other Executive Committee members.

In comments to MaltaToday last January, Vassallo said his experience in football’s top governing body will help to highlight the needs of small nations like Malta.

“I have been within the European footballing movement for a couple of years now, and I have good relationships with a number of member associations, but it is still an election,” the MFA President said. “Malta and other small countries could have a say in these important decisions.”

All candidates were subject to due diligence procedures by UEFA’s electoral committee.

Each of the 55 UEFA members have a vote, which will be cast during the 5 April congress which will be held in Lisbon. Nominations closed on 5 February.

Should Vassallo be elected, he would still retain his role as MFA president.