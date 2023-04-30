menu

Birkirkara overcome Marsaxlokk to claim sixth FA Trophy

30 April 2023, 8:00pm
by Marianna Calleja
The reds Birkirkara F.C have been crowned the 2022/23 FA Trophy champions for the sixth time in the club’s history.

Birkirkara defeated Marsaxlokk 2-0 thanks to Iorio Osvaldo and Enzo Cabrera who both scored in the second period of the game.

The game had a slow start, with favourites Birkirkara F.C even struggling at times to find the net. The second half though proved fruitful with Italian Iorio Osvaldo opening the score line in the 77th-minute header. 

The reds secured the match merely seven minutes later, thanks to Argentine Enzo Cabrera’s goal in the 84th-minute.

