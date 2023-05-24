Three Lions in Ta’ Qali: England squad to face Malta announced

England’s squad for the EURO 2024 qualifier versus Malta and North Macedonia has been announced.

"We have picked the strongest squad we can," Gareth Southgate said.

Premier League superstars Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the players who feature in Southgate’s squad.

Borussia Dortmund’s midfield dynamo Jude Bellingham, and Champion’s League finalists John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Philips and Phil Foden.

The players to have gone out of the squad from the matches against Italy and Ukraine are Nick Pope, Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Reece James, Mason Mount and Ivan Toney.

Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, Brighton centre-half Lewis Dunk, Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson are also named.

"Like every other country we have important qualification matches on our way to Germany,” the England manager. "We have picked a strong squad and the players always enjoy coming here. I think we will manage it as well as we can."

Malta host England on Friday 16 June at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium. The squad then travels to Wembley on 17 November.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson.