Three Lions in Ta’ Qali: Malta host England in the EURO 2024 qualifiers match tonight

Malta host England tonight as the Three Lions hope to maintain their 100% record in the EURO 2024 qualifier.

The football never stops. After a long and gruelling campaign which featured a World Cup smack bang in the middle of it, Europe’s international stars have not started their summer holidays just yet.

Kick off for tonight’s match is at 8:45pm, and gates open at 6pm. Supporters have been urged to get to the stadium early for the sold-out match.

Gareth Southgate’s squad for the next two games contains some familiar faces and a few newer ones.

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson and John Stones have close to 300 caps between them, while Jordan Pickford remains the go-to shot-stopper.

At the other end of the spectrum, Eberechi Eze will hope to make his debut and James Maddison will be looking to represent his country for the third time.

England is Malta’s toughest opponent in Group C, having a world-class squad with a mix of youth and experienced players.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Malta coach Michele Marcolini said he has urged his players to enjoy the occasion.

“This is by far our toughest assignment but my message for the players has been quite simple – try and enjoy the occasions as much as possible as these are the matches that one lives for, particularly as we are playing in a sold-out stadium and with an electric atmosphere,” he told the press.

He said he want the players to fight for each other, and be brave when in possession.

“Football can be crazy and sometimes unexpected things happen so we keep our fingers crossed,” he said.

Malta is coming into the match against England on a high following their 1-0 win over Luxembourg last week.

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise player Teddy Teuma is also available for selection for tonight’s match, Marcolini said.

Southgate praises Malta progress

Addressing the media on Thursday evening, the England manager praised the Maltese team, saying they are well-organised under the new management.

He said they are a tough team to score against, and are able to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Treble winners Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Kalvin Phillips only linked up with the squad on Tuesday.

But Southgate said he is still yet to decide his squad for tonight.

“We are going to have to take it bit by bit and see how they are,” the Three Lions coach said. “They are all available for tomorrow but I have yet to decide if that is a good decision.”